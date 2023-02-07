Ja Morant Calls Report Of Postgame Altercation With Pacers 'Pretty Much False'

Ja Morant is downplaying reports that he and his friends got into an altercation with Indiana Pacers team members after a game last month ... saying the story is basically fake news.

The Memphis Grizzlies star spoke with the media on Tuesday -- the first time since The Athletic released a report claiming Morant's friends confronted "members of the Pacers traveling party" near the team's bus following a matchup at FedEx Forum on Jan. 29.

The report also stated someone in an SUV, which Morant was in, pointed a red laser at them ... and the Pacers team members believe it was attached to a gun.

Ja Morant addressed a reported postgame confrontation between Pacers players and his friends:



"All that stuff, pretty much false. It's been proven. That's all I've got to say on it."



"I'm protecting my energy. Not responding to nobody else. Not entertaining nobody else." pic.twitter.com/fRbcnKok8D — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) February 7, 2023 @ClaytonJCollier

The 23-year-old denied the allegations when he spoke with reporters at practice ... saying, "All that stuff pretty much false."

"It’s been proven. That’s all I got to say on it."

Morant emphasized how he doesn't care about the rumors going around ... and he won't entertain a report that's fishing for "likes and clicks."

"At this point in my life, I'm protecting my energy," Morant said. "Not responding to nobody else. Not entertaining nobody else."

The reporters attempted to get more from Morant on the situation ... but he refused.

Ja Morant and Andrew Nembhard got into it and eventually James Johnson got involved. Looks like Ja Morant’s friend Davonte Pack was escorted off the floor. pic.twitter.com/etvu1yIXHZ — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 30, 2023 @DamichaelC

He did provide one update from that game, though ... tweeting on Sunday that his friend, Davonte Pack, has been banned from home games after a verbal altercation with Pacers players.