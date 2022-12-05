Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kyrie Irving, Nike Cut Ties One Month After Suspension

12/5/2022 8:46 AM PT
Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete ... a spokesperson for the company announced Monday.

Irving, whose future with the retail giant was in question after they suspended him for tweeting about a controversial, antisemitic film ... has cut ties with the NBA star, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

As we previously reported, Nike put its relationship with Ky on ice on November 4 ... suspending Irving. Despite satisfying the team and league with his apology, as well as other steps, the Swoosh indicated their relationship with Irving was probably done after the suspension.

In an interview with CNBC, Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman of the manufacturing conglomerate, said Irving's relationship with the company was "likely over."

"Kyrie stepped over the line. It's kind of that simple," Knight said. "He made some statements that we just can't abide by, and that's why we ended the relationship. I was fine with that."

Kyrie joined the Nike family in 2014 ... releasing his signature Kyrie 1 basketball shoe as a member of the Cavs in his third NBA season.

Irving, 30, seemingly addressed the report of his split with Nike ... tweeting out a GIF that says, "There's nothing more priceless than being free."

