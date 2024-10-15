Davante Adams Being Traded To New York Jets, Reunion With Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams is getting another change of scenery -- the superstar wide receiver is being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets ... pairing him with his old buddy, Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Tuesday ... saying the three-time All-Pro is heading to the Big Apple in exchange for a conditional third-round pick that could elevate to a second.

As part of the agreement, N.Y. will reportedly take on the rest of Adams' five-year, $140 million deal he signed in 2022.

It's a needed boost for Gang Green's offense ... which has struggled so far this season, despite Rodgers returning from the Achilles injury he suffered in September 2023.

Adams and Rodgers played together on the Green Bay Packers from 2014-21 ... and connected for more than 70 touchdowns.

Adams was traded to Sin City in March 2022 ... and despite posting solid numbers, the Raiders failed to reach the playoffs during his time with the team.

He ultimately requested a trade earlier this month ... and on Tuesday, he finally got his wish.