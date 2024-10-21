Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Aaron Rodgers Appears To Pick Nose, Eat Boogers During 'SNF' Loss

THIRD PICK OF THE NIGHT
Aaron Rodgers threw two picks on the field on Sunday night and then added one more off of it -- as cameras caught him diggin' for gold in his nostrils right on the sidelines of the Jets game.

Check out footage from NBC's "Sunday Night Football" broadcast ... as Rodgers and his New York squad were getting pounded by the Steelers in Pittsburgh, the signal-caller took a few swipes at his nose.

Then, as you can see in the clip, he appeared to eat what he dug out.

People raced to their social media accounts to point out the behavior ... with many poking fun at the 40-year-old quarterback for the sideline scene.

"Dude targeted his mouth with more boogers than DaVante Adams with the ball," one wrote.

"He recently shared a new science discovery that booger eating can improve cognitive function and decision making," another joked.

Of course, Rodgers -- who finished his night with just one touchdown pass to go along with his two interceptions -- was in no mood for the quips both during and after the "SNF" contest ... as the Jets got blown out 37-15.

He did admit the team and its energy felt "flat" in the leadup to the game -- leaving him and the Jets wide open for any and all "put a little boogie in it" jokes going into their next game.

