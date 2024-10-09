Robert Saleh Breaks His Silence After Jets Firing

Robert Saleh is opening up on the New York Jets' decision to go with a new head coach ... and he took the high road, expressing nothing but appreciation to the organization for giving him a shot.

Saleh released a statement Wednesday morning ... thanking the Jets for the opportunity "to work with so many incredible people."

"I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive," he said.

He then thanked the players he worked with over the course of his three-plus seasons at the helm of Gang Green.

"The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege. Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up everyday and attacked every moment."

While some fans were in support of the decision to move on from the 45-year-old coach, he still took time to thank the Jets backers for embracing his family.

"It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here."

The timing of the move came as a shock ... but it's overall not too surprising -- as Saleh held a 20-36 record during his tenure.

Even with Aaron Rodgers back from his Achilles injury this year, the offense is still stuck in first gear -- and former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi told TMZ Sports the offense is the root of the problem for New York.