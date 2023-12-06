Zach Wilson Named Starter For New York Jets, Let's Try This Again!

Play video content New York Jets

It didn't work out the first time around, but New York Jets coach Robert Saleh is hoping for a different result moving forward with Zach Wilson ... telling reporters the 24-year-old quarterback will be his team's starter for the foreseeable future.

The Jets haven't been able to find a valuable replacement under center following Aaron Rodgers' Week 1 Achilles injury ... and after a two-game experiment with Tim Boyle, Saleh told the media Wednesday that Wilson -- who initially took over for the four-time MVP -- was the team's best chance to win.

Boyle was cut from the team following NY's 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons ... after he threw for just 148 yards and failed to toss a touchdown.

Wilson hasn't been great for the Jets ... and aside from a surprise victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, he struggled to gain traction with the starting gig.

Saleh seemingly alluded to Rodgers being out for the rest of the season ... saying Wilson was excited to finish out the 2023-24 campaign strong.