Zach Wilson Says Fans Deserved To Boo Jets, 'We Don't Blame Them'

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets were a mess during Thursday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars ... and the quarterback says the fans in attendance had every right to be pissed -- admitting "we don't blame them" for booing.

The 2021 #2 overall pick was the center of criticism throughout the 19-3 defeat ... and after going just 9-18 for 92 yards and an INT, he addressed the fans in the crowd who voiced their displeasure from the stands.

"We don't blame them. We have a very passionate fanbase and they're here to watch us score touchdowns and we're not scoring touchdowns."

"We're not getting first downs, we're not moving the ball. We obviously can't throw the ball. So, of course they're going to be frustrated."

Wilson's bad outing might be the last straw for the Jets ... as he was benched for former CFL signal-caller Chris Streveler in the middle of the game.

In fact, former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks Wilson's time in the Big Apple is over ... saying on the Prime broadcast the former BYU star has officially lost the locker room.