NY Jets Bench QB Zach Wilson After Another Bad Loss, Will Start Tim Boyle

Zach Wilson is FINALLY headed to the bench and Tim Boyle is the NY Jets starting quarterback, according to several NFL insiders ... a move most Gang Green fans have demanded for weeks!

Sunday's game against the Bills was evidently the last straw for head coach Robert Saleh ... as the offense was putrid in the 32-6 loss to the division rivals Buffalo Bills.

24-year-old Wilson didn't even finish the game ... he was pulled late in the third quarter, as New York trailed big. The former #2 overall pick in the '21 draft finished with an under 47% completion percentage, throwing for just 81 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

29-year-old Boyle, this week's starter, was inserted into the game ... though he wasn't much better, going 7-for-14 for 33 yards, on a bunch of dink and dunk pass attempts.

The Jets have not yet officially announced the change to the signal-caller... but listening to Wilson speak after the loss, the move is no surprise.

"When things aren't getting done, change has to be made, and I understand that," Zach told reporters after the game.

To make things even more difficult for the Jets, they've got a short week ... they're playing the offensive powerhouse Miami Dolphins in Jersey on Friday, meaning Boyle won't even get a full week to prepare.

The Dolphins are averaging 30.5 points per game, best in the NFL, while the Jets are third from worst with 15 points a game. Bottom line, the Jets are going to have to score ... and they're going into the game with a guy who only has 3 starts (0-3) under his belt.

Of course, the hope was the Jets would be in playoff contention, and Aaron Rodgers could come back sometime in mid/late December, and lead the team in time for a deep playoff run.

Now, the playoffs look incredibly unlikely at 4-6 ... with six teams currently ahead of the Jets. They've also got a ton of other issues including the offensive line and the coach calling the plays.