Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi Says Dysfunction Is Consuming New York Jets

The New York Jets shocked the NFL world Tuesday by firing head coach Robert Saleh after starting the season 2-3 ... and former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi tells TMZ Sports the move is too little, too late -- saying this should've been done LAST YEAR!

We asked the longtime front office exec for his thoughts on Gang Green owner Woody Johnson's decision to part ways with Saleh after just five games, and an overall record of 20-36 during his three-season tenure.

Lombardi says when an organization goes through something like this, it's a surefire sign of dysfunction.

"You knew this problem last year," Lombardi said.

"Now you only go five games in and you pull the plug? I don't know if Woody Johnson has even been in this building before because all the players have talked about since the start of the season is where is the accountability?

While it's Saleh in the unemployment line, Lombardi says all roads lead to the actual problem -- offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the O.

[The offense] has not been very good even with [Aaron] Rodgers," he said. "We blamed it all on Zach Wilson last year, but they haven't really been that impressive so far this season."

Averaging 18.6 points per game (with a HOF QB and LT, and two of the youngest and most talented skill position players in the league in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson), it's fair to wonder why Hackett wasn't also canned.

In fact, it's been reported that Saleh was considering moving on from his OC before he got canned. FWIW, Hackett and Rodgers are tight.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich will have 12 games to right the ship ... and potentially earn the full-time head coaching role for 2025 and beyond.