New York Jets Fire Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh's time as Jets head coach is over ... the team just fired him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported New York brass made the move Tuesday morning -- just two days after NY put up a clunker against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

The Jets -- who had Super Bowl aspirations heading into the season -- were just 2-3 under Saleh's leadership so far this year ... and to make matter worse for the guy, there were numerous reports that he and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't see eye-to-eye.

In fact, just last week, Saleh appeared to quarrel with Rodgers over his signature hard count. Saleh seemed to believe the unique cadence might be causing the team's offense some issues -- but after the remark ruffled some feathers, he backed off the comment.

The two, of course, also had an awkward sideline encounter earlier this year ... where Rodgers was seen seemingly rebuking Saleh's hug attempt.

Perceived Rodgers tiff aside, Saleh's New York teams were never really successful at all -- they were just 20-36 in his three-plus seasons -- though he largely received a pass from NFL fans as the quarterback situation was almost always in flux.

New York will now reportedly turn to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to lead the team ... as Schefter stated the Jets have already named him the interim HC.