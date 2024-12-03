Shailene Woodley Says Talking About Aaron Rodgers Romance Makes Her Cry

Shailene Woodley is looking back on her relationship with ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers ... and two years on, it's safe to say she's still pretty emotional about the whole thing.

The actress explained she hasn’t shared much about the breakup because it always makes her tear up ... but summed up their 2022 breakup after two years together by saying it just wasn’t right, even though the relationship was beautiful.

Shailene made it clear there’s no bad blood between her and Aaron -- but elsewhere in her Outside mag interview, she also opened up about a "really awful, traumatic thing" that happened to her in early '22, around the time she first split from the NFL star in February that year.

She didn’t name-drop Aaron ... but she did get real about spiraling into depression and anxiety while stuck in a "toxic situation" at the time because her empathy kept her in a loop of looking out for other people.

Eventually, it was her best friend and stylist, Kris Zero, who helped her through what she called the "lowest low of my life."