Aaron Rodgers Says He Still Loves Shailene Woodley After Reported Split

Aaron Rodgers says he still loves Shailene Woodley ... even though the couple has broke off their engagement and ended their romantic relationship.

The Green Bay Packers star penned the mushy message to his ex in a lengthy social media post late Monday night -- saying all kinds of nice things about the actress just days after their breakup.

"Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," Rodgers wrote in the note.

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

Rodgers attached a photo of him and Woodley snuggling on a couch to the message.

Rodgers and Woodley ended things very recently ... with one report saying the quarterback got "cold feet" over their upcoming nuptials. The report added that Woodley felt Rodgers "neglected their relationship."

The two had dated for around two years -- with Rodgers announcing their engagement in Feb. 2021.

Rodgers' message Monday night wasn't just aimed at Woodley, he also complimented his Packers teammates and thanked them for the year.

Rodgers ended his note by urging his fans to "spread love and gratitude."

Unclear if the message is a precursor to the quarterback's retirement from football ... but Rodgers has said he's expecting to make a decision about his future very soon.