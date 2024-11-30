RFK Jr. Naked in Shower as Wife Cheryl Hines Promotes Beauty Products

Play video content

It seems RFK Jr. is going to promote naked food if he becomes HHS Secretary ... because we're guessing that's what he's telegraphing in a pretty hilarious stunt.

His wife, Cheryl Hines, is hawking her company's beauty products for Black Friday. Cheryl posted a video where she schools her hubby for hopping in the shower in the middle of her pitch.

Hines is well-positioned, blocking all things Arnold Palmer.

It's not the only controversial Thanksgiving video from the fam. RFK Jr. posted a video of him deep frying a turkey ... it's a heated debate -- fried vs. roasted.