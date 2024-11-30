RFK Jr. Naked in Shower as Wife Cheryl Hines Promotes Beauty Products
RFK Jr. The Naked Truth!!!
It seems RFK Jr. is going to promote naked food if he becomes HHS Secretary ... because we're guessing that's what he's telegraphing in a pretty hilarious stunt.
His wife, Cheryl Hines, is hawking her company's beauty products for Black Friday. Cheryl posted a video where she schools her hubby for hopping in the shower in the middle of her pitch.
Hines is well-positioned, blocking all things Arnold Palmer.
It's not the only controversial Thanksgiving video from the fam. RFK Jr. posted a video of him deep frying a turkey ... it's a heated debate -- fried vs. roasted.
Either way ... Cheryl seems all in on RFK's new venture -- if confirmed, of course. As we reported, she and RFK went to Mar-a-Lago the day after the election and we're told that's when Trump offered him the HHS gig.