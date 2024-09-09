RFK Jr.'s Daughter Kick Kennedy Annoyed By Ben Affleck Dating Question

Play video content The Image Direct

Kick Kennedy and Ben Affleck are finding common ground ... they're both wicked pissed about the ongoing chatter over their rumored romance, which just won't go away.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter was in Venice, Los Angeles Friday night when a photog asked her straight up if she was dating Ben.

It's the first time Kick's been asked about Ben directly -- but she's not jumping at the chance to set the record straight once and for all ... instead, she skirts the question entirely.

TMZ broke the stories ... Ben and Kick were never an item, and Ben finds the narrative he's dating or even friends with Kick to be ludicrous and crazy.

When Jennifer Lopez filed to divorce Ben last month, fans tried to link Ben to someone new ... and it ended up being Kick.

Some media outlets are running with the narrative Ben and Kick are dating, without any visual evidence of them ever being together ... and despite Ben's longtime publicist Jennifer Allen vehemently denying the rumors, saying, "There is no truth to any of it."