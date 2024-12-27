Donald Trump Seems to Post Private Message to Elon Musk About Bill Gates

Donald Trump looks like he may be having some technical difficulties ... because a post on his social media platform reads a lot like a potential private message to Elon Musk.

President-elect Trump posted this bizarre message Friday on Truth Social, and it's getting a lot of attention for a Bill Gates name drop ... "Where are you? When are you coming to the 'Center of the Universe,' Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year's Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT"

On its own, the post doesn't make a whole lot of sense ... but there are some clues this may have been a private message intended for Elon.

The biggest potential giveaway ... "We miss you and x!" Elon has a son with Grimes named X Æ A-Xii Musk ... so that could be who Trump is referring to. Plus, Elon and X have been to Mar-a-Lago before.

Trump claiming Gates wants to sit down with him in Florida is also interesting ... considering another tech billionaire, Jeff Bezos, broke bread with Trump last week at Mar-a-Lago.

Elon and Trump have been tight since the election, and Musk has been tapped to head Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency ... so it's not a stretch to think Trump's messaging Elon here.

Play video content TMZ.com

The post hasn't been deleted from Trump's Truth Social account either.