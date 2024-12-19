Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Arrive Hand in Hand for Dinner With Donald Trump
Jeff Bezos Hand In Hand With Lauren Sanchez Trump Dinner at Mar-A-Lago
Jeff Bezos was grinning ear to ear, hand in hand with fiancée Lauren Sanchez, as they met with Donald Trump for the first time since his reelection.
Check out this clip shared to X … Bezos and the ever-glamorous Sanchez strutted into Palm Beach, Florida's swanky Mar-a-Lago right behind DT and Melania Trump for dinner late Wednesday night, greeting others along the way.
Donald posted on Truth Social, "EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE MY FRIEND!!!" after the dinner -- so it seems like it was a successful soirée.
The get-together came days after the Amazon founder reportedly told Trump’s team he’d donate $1 million to his inaugural fund.
As you know, Bezos and Trump have had a famously rocky relationship -- and just weeks before the November election, Bezos suddenly halted the Washington Post, the newspaper he owns, from endorsing a presidential candidate.
But Jeff was one of the first to send a hearty congrats when Trump won the presidency again. And speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit earlier this month, Bezos said he was feeling optimistic about Trump’s second term. Guess it’s all about second chances!