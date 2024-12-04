Jeff Bezos Proud To End Endorsements at Washington Post, Optimistic About Trump

Jeff Bezos says stopping the Washington Post, the newspaper he owns, from endorsing a presidential candidate last month was the right move and he's proud of his decision.

The Amazon founder and WaPo owner doubled down on the controversial decision -- a drastic break from tradition -- Wednesday at the Dealbook Summit in New York City.

During a conversation with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bezos says he knew his decision to put the kibosh on election endorsements would draw tons of backlash ... and it did. The move reportedly resulted in 200,000 readers canceling their subscriptions.

But Bezos says he's just trying to save the paper in the long run ... promising to continue covering Biden, Trump and all future presidents "very aggressively."

