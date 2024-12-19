Drones Banned Over Areas of New Jersey, FAA Threatens to Shoot Them Down

Will Shoot Them Down If Necessary

The federal government is drawing a line in the sand -- or, more accurately, the air -- when it comes to the mysterious drones zooming around New Jersey ... restricting the areas where they can fly and promising deadly force to those presenting a threat.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the news this week ... putting the ban into effect beginning Wednesday and running through at least January 17, 2025.

Play video content AP

According to the new rules, drones are restricted from flying within a nautical mile of specified airspace outlined in the department's official Notice to Airmen.

These include areas around Jersey City, Elizabeth, Camden, North and South Brunswick and many more highly populated areas of NJ.

Play video content TMZ.com

We reached out to the FAA ... and they say they published "22 Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) prohibiting drone flights over critical New Jersey infrastructure" at the behest of their federal security partners.

According to the FAA, those who violate this airspace could have their drones intercepted and operators themselves could be detained and interviewed.

Play video content 10g Colin

As we told you ... multiple lawmakers -- including local NJ politicians -- and Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett called on the Biden administration to act in response to these drones, specifically blasting the federal government for lack of transparency. President-elect Donald Trump offered his opinion this week, and airspace over an Ohio military base was temporarily closed due to purported drone activity last weekend.

Play video content TMZ Studios