Matthew Stafford's Home Inspected By Cops, NFL Security Amid Athlete Burglaries

Matthew Stafford is pulling out all the stops to make sure he's not the next athlete targeted in the recent string of burglaries -- TMZ Sports is told the Rams quarterback invited police officers and NFL security to inspect his L.A. area home for any potential weak spots.

Law enforcement sources tell us league staffers and cops met at the Super Bowl champ's residence this month to scope out his current setup ... and provided tips and safety measures on what his family can do further to deter crooks from targeting his pad.

While Stafford himself was not present, we're told the NFL specifically asked the cops about the South American burglary crews believed to be behind all the hits ... as well as how they can work together to make it more difficult for the criminals to execute their operation.

For example -- officials are instructing homeowners to make sure their ENTIRE homes have security alarms ... not just on the first floor. They're also telling people to remember not to leave ladders sitting around their property.

Officials have also gotten requests to patrol around athletes' neighborhoods more often -- especially when they're out of town or in the middle of games.

As for the presumed culprits, what makes them so hard to track down is the fact their names fingerprints and DNA aren't in any American systems.

Law enforcement believes they use drones, surveillance, social media and public schedules to figure out when to hit their targets, Wi-Fi jammers to scramble security and camera systems and leave no traceable DNA behind.

The theft groups also appear to use fake IDs to rent cars for their jobs ... and when they make off with stolen loot, they can be as far as two states away by the next day.

Once they got their hands on the items, they fence some of it and then take the rest of it back to South America.

Even when suspects do get arrested -- once they make bail, they have a history of falling off the grid and going back home.

In other words, they're much more sophisticated than Harry and Marv.