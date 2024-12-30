FBI Issues Warning To Pro Athletes In Wake Of String Of Burglaries

The FBI is warning pro athletes to be vigilant ... confirming Monday groups of organized thieves are targeting stars' homes in search of high-priced valuables.

The feds issued the alert just a couple days after NBA superstar Luka Doncic became the latest A-lister to have his place broken into ... explaining criminals are hitting residences belonging to big-time players while they're on the road or at games.

"These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash," FBI officials said, according to ABC News.

"While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted."

Along with Doncic ... several big names from the NFL, NBA and NHL -- including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow, Bobby Portis Jr. and Tyler Sequin -- have had their places ransacked in recent weeks.

The FBI claims the culprits appear to stem from South American groups who utilize skilled "preparation tactics" to get in and out of homes with goods before they can be caught.

"Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities," the feds said.