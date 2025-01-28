Hollywood Producer Will Packer Says He Hires on Merit, But Best Are POC

Play video content TMZ.com

Will Packer, a big-time Hollywood producer, is weighing in on Trump’s crackdown on anti-DEI initiatives -- telling us what really matters when it comes to hiring his team.

We caught up with Will at LAX Monday, and he had some thoughts about diversity, equity and inclusion hiring -- Hollywood’s more reactive than proactive, so expect a response to that political pendulum swing. But for him? It’s always been about hiring the best for the job -- DEI or not.

Check out the clip -- Will, the powerhouse behind "Girls Trip," "Think Like A Man," and "Ride Along," tells us many of the best people for the job just happen to be POC. That gives him a leg up on others in the biz who actively don’t prioritize hiring the most diverse and qualified talent.