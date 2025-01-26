Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'SNL' Mock Trump Inauguration, DEI Ban and Elon Musk Nazi Salute

Lin-Manuel Miranda's gonna need a rewrite on his smash hit musical "Hamilton" if President Trump gets his way ... or, at least, that's the 'SNL' take on the first week of his 2nd term.

The every-award-winning play and filmmaker made a guest appearance for the 'SNL' cold open, but just 30 seconds into his bit, he gets cut off by Trump -- played by James Austin Johnson. Lin-Manuel sings, "In America we will never have a king," perfectly teeing up Trump's line ... "Never say never. I'm in my king era."

'SNL's Trump says he's building a new America just like the founding fathers did -- "very whitely," and touts the death of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives.

If you've been under a rock, one of Trump's flurry of executive orders makes it illegal for any company to apply DEI -- something the U.S. Air Force is taking to heart. This weekend the USAF confirmed it is removing references to the heroic Tuskegee Airmen -- a unit of Black pilots in WWII -- from its academy curriculum until it's reviewed to ensure it doesn't violate Trump's new order.

As the spoof prez put it, "Workplaces must go back to looking like the TV show 'The Office' ... mostly white people, but with one funny Black guy who’s having a really bad time."

The bit also highlighted the confirmation of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense -- "Oh man, what is SNL gonna do? Who’s gonna play Hegseth? I mean, look at these guys back here. None of them have the build, nobody has the jaw. Plenty of Zuckerberg options, though.”

And, of course, they had to get in a shot at Elon Musk for his highly debated Inauguration Day gesture. Nazi salute or no? Well, Trump finally weighed in on it -- the 'SNL' Trump, anyway.