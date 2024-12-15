Chris Rock Jokes About Alleged CEO Shooter Luigi Mangione on 'SNL'

'If He Looked Like Jonah Hill, No One Would Care'!!!

Chris Rock took aim at Luigi Mangione on "Saturday Night Live" this week, cracking a stinging joke that compared the alleged CEO shooter's looks to actor Jonah Hill.

The comedian walked out onstage for his cold open while hosting 'SNL' and dove right into the high-profile murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, saying he felt bad for the man's family.

Chris then remarked about how everyone in the country is fixated on Mangione's good looks before hitting the punchline ... "If he looked like Jonah Hill, no one would care. They’d already given him the chair already — he’d be dead."

Ouch!

After that, Chris got serious for a moment, reminding the audience Thompson was a "real person" and a father with kids, while also sending his condolences to the CEO's family.

But then, Chris joked, "You also got to go, ‘You know, sometimes drug dealers get shot.'”

Ouch again!

Chris wrapped up his cold open after about 8 minutes, during which he covered a bunch of trending topics in the news.

For one, Chris made fun of Joe Biden for pardoning his son and also took a jab at Jake Paul for beating up on his much older opponent, Mike Tyson, during their boxing match.