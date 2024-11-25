Corey Holcomb Defends Women in Poverty Dating Preference After Controversy

Not Sorry for Only Dating 'Women in Poverty' ...

Corey Holcomb is standing by his comment that he only dates "women in poverty" ... telling us he was entirely serious when he shared this opinion.

We caught up with the comedian at LAX after he got a bit of flak for expressing his dating preference ... but Corey made it clear he wasn't apologizing for saying what he said.

As he put it ... he thinks it's "a great strategy for dating" and is "proud" to have thought of it.

He added ... "There was a lot of people who were happy to feel good about what they do -- 'cause that's what I do. I put it out there. Dating women in poverty, that's a humanitarian thing."

Corey then addressed those women directly ... he stared down our photog's camera and vowed to be there for women in need. In fact, he said he has no interest in dating wealthy women, either.

He continued ... "Women in poverty are practical people. It's amazing how people get so tight in their ass over stuff like this, man. When really, if you think about it, you're not doing anything wrong."

Corey made a compelling argument, too ... explaining his preference is the same as women who only date rich men -- a choice people aren't outraged by.