Michael Blackson Says You Can Judge a Comic's Skills by the Car They Drive

You Can Tell How Funny A Comedian Is By Their Car ...

Michael Blackson says the real reviews of a comedy club can't be found online, but in the parking lot ... 'cause you only need to look at a comic's car to judge his talent.

We caught up with the comedian at LAX Thursday ... and, he was picking up someone in a pristine white Rolls-Royce -- a car he says cost him a hell of a lot of money.

Blackson claims the car proves he's super funny ... 'cause hilarious comedians get paid big bucks -- and can buy very expensive cars.

MB even gives our cameraman a ride around the airport in the whip ... telling him he bought the car because L.A. is all about status symbols -- with the car you drive being one of the biggest among them.

Michael also gets into growing up poor in Liberia ... saying people who come to America from his country usually just send a little money home to try and help their families -- but, he was lucky enough to hit it big.

Blackson's also got some advice for our camera operator ... go buy a Rolls, even if you can't afford it, 'cause people will definitely start treating you differently. Worth noting, Michael's a comedian -- not a financial adviser -- so take his advice at your own risk.

And, for all you car buffs, Michael tells us about his dream ride ... watch the clip to the end to hear what he hopes to trade up to.