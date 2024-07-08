Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Michael Blackson Says Elton John Has Weak Bladder After Pee In Bottle Claim

Michael Blackson Elton Must Have Weak Bladder ... I Pee In Bottles Too!!!

GOTTA DO WHAT YOU GOTTA DO
Michael Blackson thinks Elton John had two choices while shoe shopping in France when nature called ... pee in a bottle or explode!!!

We got the comedian at LAX and our photog asked him about the French storeowner claiming Elton came into his shop and pissed in a plastic bottle in the middle of the store.

WHEN YOU GOTTA GO...
Michael says Elton must have a weak bladder at 77 years old, and this could have actually been a medical emergency ... with dire consequences if EJ didn't release his flow.

As we reported ... Elton was allegedly shopping for shoes when he asked the store owner for a public restroom and then peed in a bottle when told there wasn't a toilet around, allegedly getting a few drops on the floor.

elton john and sugarkikz

Michael says the store is lucky Elton got any fluid in the bottle and didn't soak other shoppers and the Sugarkikz merchandise.

It's a funny conversation ... and Michael tells us why he's no stranger to turning a container into his own personal toilet.

