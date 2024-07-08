Michael Blackson Says Elton John Has Weak Bladder After Pee In Bottle Claim

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Blackson thinks Elton John had two choices while shoe shopping in France when nature called ... pee in a bottle or explode!!!

We got the comedian at LAX and our photog asked him about the French storeowner claiming Elton came into his shop and pissed in a plastic bottle in the middle of the store.

Michael says Elton must have a weak bladder at 77 years old, and this could have actually been a medical emergency ... with dire consequences if EJ didn't release his flow.

As we reported ... Elton was allegedly shopping for shoes when he asked the store owner for a public restroom and then peed in a bottle when told there wasn't a toilet around, allegedly getting a few drops on the floor.

Michael says the store is lucky Elton got any fluid in the bottle and didn't soak other shoppers and the Sugarkikz merchandise.