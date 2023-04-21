Michael Blackson Says Frank Ocean Coachella Exit Fine For Injury, Not Bombing
Michael Blackson Frank Ocean Needs Redemption ASAP ... But I Get the Broken Leg Thing
4/21/2023 7:56 AM PT
Michael Blackson isn't one to let bombing onstage overshadow his reputation as a top entertainer, and he's advising Frank Ocean to take the same approach ... that is, if he's physically able!!!
We caught up with Michael Thursday afternoon leaving Martin Lawrence's Hollywood Star unveiling, and grilled him about Frank's much-maligned performance.
TMZ Hip Hop broke the story, Frank's bowed out of Coachella Weekend 2 after suffering an ankle injury on festival grounds, but Michael's hardly busted up about it -- he admits he's not really checking for the R&B recluse!!!
Nonetheless, Michael says bad sets in any performance arena deserve a second shot at greatness ... something he's learned from experience along the way.
One thing he made clear, though, is broken bones will keep him off stage, too -- so, he does have some empathy for Frank's current situation ... fan or not!