RHOBH's Dorit Calls Ex PK A ‘Leopard’ Who Doesn’t Change Its Spots in Rambling Alleged Text

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley called out her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, for being an “addict” who “doesn’t know how to learn from their mistakes,” TMZ has learned.

In an alleged text dated April 2, 2026, obtained by TMZ, the Bravo star wrote to PK, “At least you’re consistent in proving a leopard doesn’t change its spots,” followed by the addict remark. In 2024, PK announced he was 9 months sober.

“My goodwill towards you has officially run out. Please, don’t come to me again asking for sympathy, support or protection,” Dorit added.

A couple of days later, on April 7, Dorit unleashed several rambling texts on PK. “The kids are aware of your relationship. I need you to be far more thoughtful in how you engage with them. When you and I communicate calmly, you’re capable of making sound decisions.”

“That same care is often missing when it comes to the children, and the difference is not subtle,” she added.

Dorit goes on to instruct her estranged husband ... “PK, this pattern of conflict and made-up narratives needs to stop. It has been going on for two years and it is harming the kids.”

“They need stability, consistency, and clarity. What is happening right now does not give them that,” the Bravo star added. “Two months ago, you acknowledged the damage your behavior has caused and chose a different approach.”

“You saw the difference it made. You were clear you wanted to move forward and not repeat the past. You know exactly what this behavior does,” she said. “I am not engaging in conflict.”