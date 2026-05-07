PK Kemsley Claims Dorit Blew $1 Million on Luxury Items as Home Faces Foreclosure

PK Kemsley says Dorit Kemsley was spending big on luxury brands while their Los Angeles home edged toward financial collapse ... and TMZ has learned he's now asking a judge to force a sale before it's too late.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, PK says his team looked into how the money was being spent and claims they found out Dorit racked up more than $1 million in luxury spending over the past year or so, including around $995K on high-end designer clothing, handbags, and accessories.

The docs detail where the money allegedly went including about $69K at Louis Vuitton, another $69K at Chanel, and roughly $38K at Hermès, along with purchases from retailers like Net-A-Porter, FWRD and Moda Operandi.

PK astonishingly claims Dorit made no mortgage payments on the home despite having exclusive use of the property while he says he covered about 90% of the family’s expenses, including the mortgages, household costs and most expenses tied to their kids.

The property, purchased in 2019, is now saddled with more than $6 million in mortgage debt. The docs show notices of default have been recorded, and foreclosure proceedings could be imminent.

PK says he spent more than a year trying to avoid this outcome ... pointing to financial records, forensic accounting, and months of emails and lender communications he claims show repeated efforts to resolve the situation and push for a sale.

He claims he repeatedly warned the home was heading toward foreclosure unless both sides worked with lenders and moved toward a sale but says those efforts failed.

According to the filing, PK also proposed selling the home and temporarily relocating Dorit and the kids to his nearby residence while he covered expenses but claims those proposals were rejected.

Now, PK is asking the court to step in, force the sale of the home, and prevent what he claims could be a total loss of equity if foreclosure moves forward.