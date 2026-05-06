'RHOA' Drew Sidora Says Foreclosure Looming After Ex Missed Mortgage Payments, He Denies

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Drew Sidora says her home is close to being sent into foreclosure due to her estranged husband Ralph Pittman falling behind on mortgage payments ... TMZ has learned. Ralph adamantly denies the claim.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Drew asked the court to find Ralph in contempt of court. She claims he's failed to make the monthly home payments, despite a court order.

Drew alleges Ralph now has a past-due balance of $25,251.07 on the mortgage, adding his failure to pay was "intentional and willful." She says Ralph has shown no respect for the court order and wants the judge to fine him $1K as punishment for his behavior.

In response, Ralph denied the claims that he was behind on mortgage payments or that the home was in danger of foreclosure. He asked the court to deny Drew's request for sanctions.

As TMZ first reported, the judge presiding over the divorce ordered Drew to vacate the home by the end of this month. Drew begged the judge to reconsider the decision, claiming she did not have the funds to find a new place.