Judge Unswayed by 'RHOA's Drew Sidora Claim She'll Soon Be Homeless

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora lost her battle to convince a Georgia judge not to force her to vacate her Georgia home within weeks ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge presiding over Drew and her estranged husband Ralph Pittman's divorce was unswayed by the reality star's recent plea ... and denied her motion to reconsider the earlier decision.

As TMZ first reported, the judge ordered Drew to vacate the home she shares with Ralph by the end of May. Drew and Ralph had been sharing the home since they split in 2023, with Ralph living in the basement.

At a recent hearing, Drew begged the judge to reconsider the decision. She claimed she had no new home picked out and lacked the funds to make the move.

Now, the judge has rejected Drew's motion, meaning the previous order to vacate the residence stands.