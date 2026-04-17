'RHOA' Drew Sidora Wanted Ex Thrown in Jail for Allegedly Leaking Texts

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Drew Sidora asked a judge to put her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, behind bars for leaking her private texts ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Drew raised the issue to a judge in June 2025 ... months before the Bravo star was ordered to vacate her marital home with Ralph.

In the filing, Drew -- who told the court she's been famous since age 8 -- said her career had been on the rise with a new song and several big projects.

She claimed that on June 10, 2025, Ralph gave private text messages he "stole" from her cell phone to a media outlet before the divorce was filed. She said they were posted with false narratives purposely meant to place her in a "negative light."

Drew said Ralph also posted her texts on social media. She said he was trying to embarrass and disparage her.

The paperwork alleged, "While it is clear and apparent that [Ralph] has disdain for his estranged wife, such disdain does not give [Ralph] the right to publicly humiliate [Drew]."

Drew demanded Ralph be fined $1K for every violation of the mutual restraining order in place when the divorce was filed, and asked for him to be thrown in jail for up to 20 days.

As TMZ first reported, Drew was ordered to vacate the marital home by the end of next month. The 'RHOA' star asked the judge to reconsider the decision, claiming she would be homeless if forced to leave. The judge has yet to rule.