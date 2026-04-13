'RHOA's Drew Sidora Claims She Will Face Homelessness in Divorce Battle

Drew Sidora told a judge she doesn’t have the funds to move out of the home she shares with estranged husband Ralph Pittman, despite being ordered to vacate by next month ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the Bravo star said she doesn’t have the “financial resources,” nor has she picked out a new home, which makes it hard to be out by May 31. She said she and her oldest child will be “homeless” if the court doesn’t reconsider the decision.

Drew said Ralph’s income is three times hers. She also claims he agreed to share joint physical custody, only to switch up his request to primary while they were in court.

A judge has yet to rule.

As TMZ first reported ... Ralph was awarded primary custody of the exes' two children following a recent hearing in their divorce. The exes will share joint legal custody.

The decision came after it was alleged in court that the children were showing up late to school while in Drew’s care.

In addition, the court ordered Drew to vacate the marital home by the end of next month, the same home they both live in. Ralph currently lives in the basement while Drew lives upstairs.