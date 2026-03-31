'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams’ Erectile Dysfunction Battle With Ex Simon Over

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Porsha Williams’ legal battle with ex-husband Simon Guobadia has been dismissed, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a Georgia judge granted Simon’s request to dismiss the lawsuit he brought against Porsha back in 2024.

In his order dismissing the case, the judge warned that if Simon tries to revive the case in the future, he’ll be on the hook for Porsha’s legal fees.

As TMZ previously reported, Simon filed a lawsuit against Porsha in 2024 over a series of social media posts she made about erectile dysfunction. He claimed Porsha’s posts made it appear she was talking about him.

Simon demanded damages for the alleged harm to his reputation.

Porsha denied that the posts referenced a different ex, and she did not allude to the fact that the posts were about him.

Earlier this year, Simon asked that the case be dismissed due to his inability to attend trial, because he was deported from the United States in late 2025. Porsha agreed the case should be dismissed, but demanded the bills she racked up defending herself be covered by Simon.

The legal battle between the exes is far from over.

Despite the warning from the judge, Simon tells TMZ, “A dismissal without prejudice means I retain the full legal right to refile the same claims against Porsha Williams at a future date. No court has ruled that my claims were invalid or without merit.”

Simon added, “This is fundamentally different from what Porsha Williams' legal team was pushing for, a dismissal with prejudice, which would have permanently barred me from refiling and would have represented a definitive legal victory for her. That request was denied. So was her request for attorney's fees. She did not walk away with the legal vindication her team was seeking.”