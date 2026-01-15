Porsha Williams Says Donna Kelce's a Huge 'Real Housewives' Fan

Play video content Bravo

The reality TV star chatted with Andy on Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live" ... and, she says she loves the Kelce matriarch -- especially since she's such a big fan of the franchise.

Porsha says she was flattered Donna knew so much about her ... though it ultimately didn't save her in the end.

If you haven't seen the first few episodes of the hit show's fourth season yet, spoiler alert ... Donna was a "secret traitor" whose identity was hidden from both the members of the house and the audience. Her "secret traitor" status was revealed after her housemates banished her in Episode 3.

Porsha herself was banished in Episode 2, despite being one of the faithful ... though she says she hopes she and Donna can get together soon and bake -- and she means cookies in the ovens, not passing a joint back and forth with Mama Kelce.

Williams is a little salty about Kelce's appearance on the show ... not because she did anything wrong -- but because she swears she knew Donna was a traitor and no one listened to her!