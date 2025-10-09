Kylie Kelce Reacts To Taylor Swift's 'Wood,' Tribute Song To Sex With Travis

Play video content Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

Another Kelce is offering up thoughts on Taylor Swift's raunchy song about her sex life with Travis -- this time it's Kylie who's weighing in ... and while she admits it's a little TMI, she loves it!

Jason Kelce's wife opened up on "The Life of a Showgirl" during Thursday's episode of "Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce," and it didn't take long for "Wood" to enter the chat.

Kylie admitted a tune about her brother-in-law's junk made her just a bit uncomfortable, but she nonetheless was a fan.

"Here's the deal," she told her listeners. "Do I need that much detail? Specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also, good job, Trav. That's it. Guys, yes. A thousand percent yes. That's women supporting women. Proud of ya."

Kylie added it's one of her three favorites on Swift's new album ... along with "Wi$h Li$t" and "Opalite."

She's now the third Kelce who's addressed the headline-grabbing melody -- as both Travis and Jason gave their opinions of it during "New Heights" on Wednesday.

Travis played things close to the vest, while Jason fired off some funny quips about it.