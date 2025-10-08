Ryan Seacrest, Newly Ordained, Offers to Officiate Taylor Swift's Wedding

Play video content On Air With Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest just got conveniently ordained (where does this man find the time?) ... so on top of his million other gigs, he’s tossing his hat in the ring to officiate Taylor Swift’s wedding ... and the pop queen is already in the know!

On Tuesday’s 'On Air' show, Ryan told Taylor over the phone he’d just officiated cohost Tanya Reid’s wedding ... and Taylor asked if he’d done a good job, with Tanya giving Ryan a whopping 20 stars out of 10.

Ryan told Taylor he’d taken the online course to get ordained ... and said he’d be down to officiate her wedding to Travis Kelce.

The pop queen was totally thrilled, calling it such an honor to be offered ... but quickly tossed in a polite, "That is fantastic, you guys are amazing" ... so, guess that coveted wedding officiator gig is still wide open.