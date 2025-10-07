Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Showgirl Style in NYC Amid New Album

Taylor Swift is keeping her Showgirl sparkle going strong ... stepping out in New York City for dinner during her whirlwind press tour for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The pop superstar was spotted Monday night in Manhattan rocking a preppy-chic fall look -- a plaid mini skirt paired with a fitted black long sleeve sweater and tall brown boots.

Swift was all smiles as she arrived at the restaurant, turning the sidewalk into the runway after days of interviews and surprise fan appearances promoting her 11th studio album.

Swift's The Life of a Showgirl dropped last Friday and is already smashing records across streaming platforms with fans praising the album's cinematic storytelling and unapologetically theatrical production.

