Travis & Jason Kelce Gush Over 'Friend' Blake Lively Amid Taylor Swift Fallout

Play video content New Heights

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship status just got the ultimate plot twist ... 'cause her fiancé Travis Kelce and his bro Jason stepped in as some serious hype men to shower Blake with major love!

Check this ... the Kelce bros took a trip down memory lane on their "New Heights" podcast, gushing over Blake’s movie breakout in 2005's "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," saying how their "friend" totally crushed it.

The bros dove into Blake’s Bridget Vreeland arc -- Travis calling it relatable, while Jason laid it on thick: tall, strong, bold, beautiful ... and even tossed in an "I love you" to the actress before clowning her less-than-athletic running form in the flick.

Hearing all that gush was a surprise ... but LBR, the ice seems to be thawing between Blake and Taylor -- especially with the former "Gossip Girl" star double-tapping Tay’s post about her new track "The Life of a Showgirl" last week.

Play video content TMZ.com

It’s a biggie, considering the Blake's ex-bestie went nuclear over BL's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.