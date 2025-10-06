Travis Kelce Celebrates Birthday at Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' Movie With Family

Travis Kelce is choosing to be a supportive fiancé instead of partying with his bros on his 36th birthday ... showing up at a movie theater with his family to watch Taylor’s new film.

The NFL star is all smiles with his arms around his mother, Donna Kelce -- along with his uncle and aunt -- at “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," which hit theaters over the weekend.

Travis, Donna, her brother Don and his wife Joan went to "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" together tonight in Jacksonville ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/l2X8rhirGp — Kelce Brothers (@kelcebrothers) October 6, 2025 @kelcebrothers

The crew flocked to a Jacksonville, Florida movie theater ... which makes sense, since Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

Sticking to the theme colors of this "era" ... the whole gang was decked out in orange -- with Travis and Donna even holding matching orange feathered fans.

No surprise here ... the film was a smash hit at the box office, raking in about $33M domestically.