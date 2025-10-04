Taylor Swift's AMC Theatres 'TLOAS' Release Party Makes History

Taylor Swift not only dropped the album of the year on Friday, AMC Theatres also released the surprise cinematic experience "Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" ... and let’s just say the Swifties not only showed up, but made cinematic history!!!

AMC Theatres Distribution tells TMZ ... the release of 'TLOAS' album debut cinematic experience is the "biggest album debut event in cinema history" -- just from opening day domestic sales alone.

With no Thursday previews, no morning shows, and a start time of 3 PM ET, most films would have struggled to build momentum -- however, Taylor pulled in a jaw-dropping $15.8 million on opening day ... and we're told as of Saturday morning, the domestic weekend box office forecast remains $25-30 million.

Worth noting ... this wasn’t your average film release ... in fact, it wasn’t a film at all. It was a one-of-a-kind “non-film” experience blending music, visuals, and full-on Swiftie spectacle -- and audiences ate it up with a perfect A+ CinemaScore and a glowing 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.