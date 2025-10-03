Blake Lively Subtly Supports Taylor Swift's New Album

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively may not be in a good place right now friendship-wise... but that didn't stop the actress from supporting the superstar's new album drop.

It's subtle, but it's there ... on Instagram, Blake gave Taylor a "like" in her Thursday post celebrating the release of "The Life of a Showgirl," where TS told fans ... “I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right."

The gesture seems minor ... but it's actually a pretty big deal since the one-time besties had an epic falling out over Blake's ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

TMZ first reported that Taylor felt played -- and seriously pissed -- after texts surfaced where Blake called her one of her “dragons” and dubbed herself Khaleesi from "Game of Thrones," clearly trying to ride Taylor’s name for clout.

As for Taylor taking shots at Blake in "Showgirl" ... it's up to interpretation because there is no obvious diss. Still, some think "Cancelled!" could be about Blake ... while others think she's referring to Brittany Mahomes facing cancellation for her apparent support for President Trump via social media posts.