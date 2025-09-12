Taylor Swift Did Not Agree to Deposition in Lively, Baldoni Battle

Taylor Swift would very much like to be excluded from this narrative ... she's making it clear she has "no role" in the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle.

In a letter obtained by TMZ and addressed to the judge overseeing the case ... attorneys for the Grammy winner clarify that Swift has NOT agreed to give a deposition in the "It Ends With Us" lawsuit saga.

Instead, her camp agreed to provide her availability ... only in the case she's forced to give testimony.

T Swift's attorneys reiterate their belief that the singer has "no material role" in this drama ... a notion Swift's team has expressed from the very beginning.

Additionally, Swift's attorneys claim they only learned about the deposition 3 days ago.

This update comes after Baldoni's side filed court documents claiming the pop star was set to give a deposition and was available to do so at the end of October.

Swift first found herself mentioned in the Lively-Baldoni legal battle earlier this year, when Baldoni dropped his $400 million countersuit and named her in his documents.

As we reported, Baldoni claimed he had a heated face-off with Lively at a NYC penthouse during production for "It Ends With Us," and felt blindsided by BL's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and BFF, Taylor Swift, showing up during the meeting.

He shared text messages where Lively referred to Reynolds and Swift as her "dragons" in the aftermath.

Sources later told TMZ ... Swift felt manipulated by Lively amid the drama and have since had a falling out.