Kelce, Mahomes, Taylor & Brittany Get Signature Cocktails At New Restaurant

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's new restaurant isn't just about good eats -- it'll also give fans a chance to drink like the NFL superstars AND their lovely ladies ... thanks to signature cocktails in honor of the Chiefs besties, Taylor Swift and Brittany!!

The 1587 Prime steakhouse is gearing up for its grand opening next week in Kansas City, Missouri ... and the eatery features a detailed interior, a menu personally taste-tested by Mahomes and Kelce themselves -- and four drinks inspired by the famous couples.

TMZ Sports has learned Mahomes' signature drink, "Showtime," is a mix of aged rum blend with coconut, Coors Light syrup, lime and soda.

Brit, who Mahomes married in 2022, inspired the bevvy called "Queen B" -- a Grey Goose mix with lychee, wildflower honey, lemon and vanilla.

Kelce went with a bold mix for his -- Gentleman's Cut Bourbon and Bulleit Rye with nocino, demerara and bitters. It's fittingly called the "Big Yeti."

His fiancée, Taylor, got a fruity, vibrant drink called "The Alchemy" -- vodka and Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao concoction with aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime and oolong.

We're told there are also meals dedicated to players and a Big Red burger for coach Andy Reid.

The grand opening is slated for September 17th, the same day Mahomes turns 30.

It's unclear whether Mahomes will celebrate his big 3-0 at his new restaurant ... especially with the Chiefs traveling for their game against the New York Giants a few days later.