Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Taste Test Steakhouse Food Before Grand Opening

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's new steakhouse is almost here ... and the three-time Super Bowl champs are making sure to give every item on the menu their personal stamp of approval ahead of its grand opening!!

The duo's restaurant, named 1587 Prime, is located on the ground floor of the Loews Kansas City Hotel -- just eight miles northwest of Arrowhead Stadium.

The official ribbon-cutting is set for September 17 (which just so happens to be Mahomes' birthday) ... but before they welcome everyone in to chow down, they had to taste the menu themselves.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstars shared their experience on Instagram ... grubbin' on Japanese A5 Wagyu beef, salad, cheeseburgers and cocktails.

Mahomes and Kelce got a mouthful and described the food as "mind-blowing," praising the dishes for capturing that "Kansas City feel."

"What's better than to break bread with people over good food, good drinks, a cool vibe?" Kelce said.

The restaurant's doors open on Mahomes' 30th birthday, and reservations for the grand opening go live on August 20.