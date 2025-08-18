Car Crashes Into Restaurant, Terrifying Influencers Amid Review, on Video

Play video content YouTube/@UnratedExFiles

A couple of influencers had way more than food on their plate during a recent trip to a popular Houston, TX spot ... 'cause a freaking car crashed into the joint while their camera was rolling -- and glass shattered everywhere!

Check out the clip ... the duo posted the full scene, and you can totally see the horrifying instant an SUV smashes into the restaurant -- CuVee's Culinary Creations -- creating chaos amid their mid-bite review.

We spoke with the owner of the now damaged eatery who confirms the insane vid is legit ... and that he was actually standing nearby when the terrifying moment unfolded.

The owner noted both of the vloggers were transported to the hospital -- which they documented in their viral video -- while the driver was completely fine. That said ... the owner tells TMZ she'll be held accountable for the damages she caused to his beloved biz.

It's still not entirely clear just what the hell happened ... but we're told the driver was actually on her way to the joint for a private event when something -- she can't recall exactly what -- went very wrong.

Authorities investigated the incident, we told ... but at the end of the day, it was determined to be a freak accident -- the driver was not impaired.

One of the influencers already reacted to the scary moment and aftermath ... saying she realized just how precious life is ... and it can be cut short in just an instant -- so be nice and let your grudges go, folks!