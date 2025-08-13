Ex-WNBA Player Sophie Brunner's Mother Killed In Car Crash

Darcy Connolly-Brunner -- the mother of former WNBA and Arizona State basketball player Sophie Brunner -- was tragically killed in a head-on collision in Illinois. She was 61 years old.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a fatal incident on Route 26 North in Freeport on Saturday.

Officials said preliminary investigation findings indicated the driver of a Nissan Altima, Rolando Ico-Choc, 30, was heading southbound when he entered the northbound lane, crashing directly into a Ford Edge.

Connolly-Brunner, a mother of four, was behind the wheel of the Ford. SCSO said both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

"As part of the investigation, deputies are examining whether alcohol impairment by Mr. Ico-Choc may have been a contributing factor in the crash," SCSO said in a press release. "There is no indication that Ms. Connolly-Brunner was impaired."

"Toxicology testing will be conducted as part of the autopsy process, and results may take several weeks to be returned."

SCSO Sheriff Steven Stovall said Darcy was "more than a member of the community," and the death of his friend will be felt.

"Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew her, including myself, and members of my family."

Connolly-Brunner's daughter, Sophie Burner, was a basketball star from Freeport who led the Aquin H.S. team to state titles in her junior and senior years. She is considered one of the greatest girls' basketball players in Freeport-Rockford region history.

The 6'1" forward committed to play college basketball for Arizona State ... where she was named First Team All-PAC-12 three times (2015-2017) and led the Sun Devils to the NCAA Tournament each season.

She went undrafted in 2017, but later signed with the Phoenix Mercury and the then-San Antonio Stars. Brunner was also selected to play on Team USA in the 2015 Pan-American Games. The team won a silver medal.