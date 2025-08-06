NFL Star Jaycee Horn's Car Crash Caught on Video

The car accident that injured NFL star Jaycee Horn early Wednesday morning was captured on video.

Take a look at some dash cam footage of the wreck that was just posted in a carousel on a popular Instagram page ... you can see Horn in his black Mercedes-Maybach SUV plow into a pickup truck in a crowded Charlotte intersection.

It's unclear who was at fault for the accident -- as both drivers appeared to have red lights. The roads were also slick from a deluge of rain.

Horn -- a 25-year-old defensive back who just signed a 4-year, $100 million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers in March -- sustained a thumb injury during the incident ... but he posted on X he's going to be OK.

"I’m straight !" he wrote. "Nun major thank god."

Unclear what the status is of the others who were a part of the crash ... but the Panthers said in a statement, "No one involved in the incident was transported by emergency medical personnel."

Horn -- who missed Wednesday's joint practice with the Browns while nursing his hand wound -- was ruled "day-to-day" by Panthers coach Dave Canales during an afternoon meeting with reporters.

"We're just going to kind of evaluate him each day," the coach said.

Dave Canales on CB Jaycee Horn’s accident and him being “day to day” with thumb injury. pic.twitter.com/YExiYx78fk — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) August 6, 2025 @SteveReedAP