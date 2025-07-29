Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Vince McMahon Involved In Car Accident, Bentley Mangled

By TMZ Staff
Published
Getty/Barbara Doran/TMZ Composite

Former WWE honcho Vince McMahon was involved in a bad car accident last week, TMZ Sports has learned ... but thankfully, no one was injured.

The incident happened around 9 AM in Connecticut on Thursday -- hours before we broke the news of Hulk Hogan's passing.

0729-Vince-McMahon-Car-Accident-Photos-Sub2
Barbara Doran

According to a crash report we obtained, McMahon's 2024 Bentley was traveling northbound on Route 15 in Westport when it rammed into the back of a 2023 BMW 430 and collided with a median wooden-beam guardrail.

Debris from the collision flew into the left side of the two-lane highway ... and a third vehicle, a Ford Fusion moving southbound, then ran into it.

0729-Vince-McMahon-Car-Accident-Photos-Sub1
Barbara Doran

The force of the impact was so severe, the airbags were deployed on McMahon's Bentley and the BMW. The report stated all three drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

All three cars needed to be towed from the scene ... and there was about 30 feet of damage to the median guardrail.

Vince McMahon in The WWE
Getty

McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident. He will have to appear in court late next month.

McMahon went on to mourn Hogan's death later in the day ... as he was instrumental to the Hall of Famer's career for decades.

hulk-hogan-vince-mcmahon-sub-getty-1
Getty

"Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world," McMahon said Thursday. "He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon."

We reached out to McMahon's reps ... so far, no word back.

