Vince McMahon Accuser Targets Medical Facility, Claims Sexual Abuse

The woman suing Vince McMahon over allegations he sexually abused her is now targeting a Connecticut doctor with ties to the former WWE honcho ... claiming she was sexually abused at the physician's clinic.

Attorneys for accuser Janel Grant, 44, filed a motion in a CT court on Tuesday ... demanding doc Carlon Colker's office turn over any records relating to her care at Peak Wellness, his practice.

Grant claims McMahon, along with a Peak Wellness physical therapist, sexually abused her at the medical clinic -- including one instance in which McMahon defecated on her head and forced her to engage in a sexual act with the employee.

She also claims Dr. Colker "repeatedly medicated" her with "unknown substances."

Grant claims Vince sent her to the facility after she was dealing with severe stress and trauma that stemmed from her alleged abuse.

"Imagine being at your most vulnerable, and the doctor you are told to see only makes you feel worse," Ann Callis said, attorney for Janel Grant.

"Our filing today makes clear that Dr. Colker violated ethical and medical standards when he injected unknown substances into Janel’s body and directed her to take unlabeled pills while dismissing her basic questions about those drugs."

Grant's attorneys claim Colker -- who they say was on McMahon's payroll -- handed over Janel's private medical records to the then-WWE boss, who allegedly dictated the treatments she'd receive.

With the motion, Callis is looking to nail down the purpose of any medicine she was allegedly given and/or prescribed, as well as any payments relating to Grant's treatment.

The original lawsuit was filed back in January... with the former WWE employee claiming McMahon sexually assaulted her, and then paid her off to stay silent.